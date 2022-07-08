Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-5227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Boise901 N Curtis Rd Ste 303, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zimmermann did a terrific job of explaining my condition. My back surgery was successful and I am now pain free. The staff in the clinic were knowledgeable and friendly. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1407874068
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- U MD Hosp-Prince George's Med Ctr
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
