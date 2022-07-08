See All Neurosurgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (66)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
    1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-5227
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Boise
    901 N Curtis Rd Ste 303, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Release Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr Zimmermann did a terrific job of explaining my condition. My back surgery was successful and I am now pain free. The staff in the clinic were knowledgeable and friendly. I highly recommend this doctor.
    Michael — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407874068
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neur Inst
    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    Internship
    • U MD Hosp-Prince George's Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman works at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Zimmerman’s profile.

    Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

