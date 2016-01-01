See All Nephrologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Christiane Mbianda, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christiane Mbianda, MD

Dr. Christiane Mbianda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mbianda works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN and Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mbianda's Office Locations

    Goshen
    2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526
    Nephrology Physicians LLC
    820 Waterbury Park Dr, Elkhart, IN 46517
    Nephrology Physicians LLC
    710 Park Pl Ste 300, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Hydronephrosis
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Ultrasound, Renal
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Cryoglobulinemia
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Hemodialysis
Kidney Infection
Limb Swelling
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Peritoneal Dialysis
Plasmapheresis
Potassium Deficiency
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Systemic Vasculitis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christiane Mbianda, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1255656138
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Community Hospital Of Bremen
    • Elkhart General Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
    • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christiane Mbianda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mbianda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mbianda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mbianda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mbianda has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mbianda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mbianda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mbianda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mbianda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mbianda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

