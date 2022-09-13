Dr. Tellefsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christiane Tellefsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christiane Tellefsen, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Locations
- 1 301 Saint Paul St Ste 815, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 323-8767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Saw her for a USDOL evaluation today. She was kind, understanding and made great suggestions on what medications to change along with other recommendations to lead a productive life.
About Dr. Christiane Tellefsen, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1710077268
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tellefsen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tellefsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tellefsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tellefsen.
