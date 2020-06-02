Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoghbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD
Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rolla, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lebanese University/School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Zoghbi works at
Dr. Zoghbi's Office Locations
-
1
Phelps Health Medical Group Bond600 Blues Lake Pkwy, Rolla, MO 65401 Directions (573) 364-8822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ssm Cancer Carekisker Rd1475 Kisker Rd Ste 180, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 442-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zoghbi and her staff are amazing! I was welcomed warmly when diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and feel heard and appreciated every time I go in to this day.
About Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528256237
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Cancer Center
- East Tennessee State University
- Internship At Baabda Hospital , Lebanon
- Lebanese University/School Of Medicine
- Lebanese University
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoghbi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoghbi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoghbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoghbi works at
Dr. Zoghbi has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoghbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zoghbi speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoghbi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoghbi.
