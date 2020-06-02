Overview of Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD

Dr. Christiane Zoghbi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rolla, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lebanese University/School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Zoghbi works at Phelps Health in Rolla, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.