Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD
Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Stuber's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stuber is a great doctor she has help me tremendously. I wouldn't think Of going to anyone else.
About Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1174850663
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Alameda County Medical Center, Highland Hospital- Oakland
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy General Hospital
