Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD

Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Stuber works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stuber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Examination Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2016
    Dr. Stuber is a great doctor she has help me tremendously. I wouldn't think Of going to anyone else.
    william E in Sacramento California — Dec 20, 2016
    About Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1174850663
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Alameda County Medical Center, Highland Hospital- Oakland
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christianna Stuber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stuber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stuber works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stuber’s profile.

    Dr. Stuber has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

