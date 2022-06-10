Overview of Dr. Christianne Yung, MD

Dr. Christianne Yung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital.



Dr. Yung works at Kidney Dialysis and Hypertension Specialists in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.