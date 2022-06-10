Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christianne Yung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christianne Yung, MD
Dr. Christianne Yung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital.
Dr. Yung's Office Locations
Kidney Dialysis and Hypertension Specialists2482 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 614-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Boulder City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yung was able to diagnose me and begin treating me within a few visits after several (other Las Vegas doctors) denied treating me because they were diagnosing using old, outdated criteria. Because of her, I feel much better and I'm able to function in my daily life without frequent ER visits and hospitalisations. Her office staff is very quick to get back to you and take care of business. Nurses are very knowledgable and caring about the patients too. Dr. Yung goes above and beyond patient care and even advocates for her patients to insurance and other doctors. Beautiful space, beautiful office, beautiful people, and an Amazing Doctor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Christianne Yung, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205862497
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Yung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yung has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.