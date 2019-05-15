Dr. Christie Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Beck, MD
Dr. Christie Beck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Little Rock Gynecology & Obstetrics Plll9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 770, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 221-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Cobb (Beck) is wonderful! I am a woman in my 30s who never wants children, and Dr Cobb was 100% respectful of my decision. She took the time to fully discuss my options for birth control/sterilization and the pros and cons of each. I selected an IUD, and the insertion process was skilled and gentle. Dr Cobb made me feel heard, respected, and comfortable. I absolutely recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952422925
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
