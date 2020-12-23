See All General Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Christie Brock, DO

General Surgery
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Christie Brock, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with Critical Care Fellowship at the University of Missouri-Columbia|Surgical Critical Care|University of Missouri

Dr. Brock works at Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC
    2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 205, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 246-0800
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • University Health Lakewood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Very personable with patients. Explains things fully. Very comfortable with she and her staff.
    Judy — Dec 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christie Brock, DO
    About Dr. Christie Brock, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417195140
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Critical Care Fellowship at the University of Missouri-Columbia|Surgical Critical Care|University of Missouri
    Residency
    • Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship Lutheran Medical Center-Brooklyn
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christie Brock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brock works at Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Brock’s profile.

    Dr. Brock has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

