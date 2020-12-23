Dr. Christie Brock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Brock, DO
Overview
Dr. Christie Brock, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with Critical Care Fellowship at the University of Missouri-Columbia|Surgical Critical Care|University of Missouri
Dr. Brock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 205, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 246-0800Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brock?
Very personable with patients. Explains things fully. Very comfortable with she and her staff.
About Dr. Christie Brock, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1417195140
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Fellowship at the University of Missouri-Columbia|Surgical Critical Care|University of Missouri
- Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship Lutheran Medical Center-Brooklyn
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brock works at
Dr. Brock has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.