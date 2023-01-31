Dr. Christie Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christie Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 105, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 943-8440
-
2
TDDC Plano-Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 235, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 943-8440
-
3
TDDC Plano3032 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
Dr Choi is a kind, gentle, and caring doctor who immediately puts you are ease. Her staff is also amazing!
About Dr. Christie Choi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1629207550
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.