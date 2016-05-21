Dr. Cooksey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christie Cooksey, MD
Dr. Christie Cooksey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA.
The Permanente Medical Group275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1000
- Kaiser Permanente
I highly recommend Dr. Cooksey! She inserted my IUD, and it went really well. I was a bit nervous, but she made me feel super comfortable and the process was quick and felt like a breeze.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689668386
Dr. Cooksey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooksey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooksey.
