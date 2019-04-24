Dr. Christie Ganas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Ganas, MD
Dr. Christie Ganas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
St Joseph Womens Services2494 Bernville Rd Ste G02, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (443) 833-6352Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gynecology Exeter Tower Health Medical Group4885 Demoss Rd Ste 101, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-2500
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Skillful surgeons are indispensable; a surgeon with an understanding of patients AND their spouses, like Doctor Ganas is, are a treasure. Knowing spouses (a great OB/GYN understands the fears a man has when his companion of 50 years undergoes surgery)… knowing spouses (and patients) as Doctor Ganas does, she called the morning of the procedure, and came out to the waiting room to let me know that my wife was fine as soon as she finished that morning.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306834189
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Ganas has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Ovarian Cysts and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
