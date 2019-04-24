Overview of Dr. Christie Ganas, MD

Dr. Christie Ganas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Ganas works at Penn State Health St. Joseph Ob/Gyn Associates in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Ovarian Cysts and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.