Overview of Dr. Christie Gooden, MD

Dr. Christie Gooden, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Tulane University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Gooden works at North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.