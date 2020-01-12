Dr. Christie Gooden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gooden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Gooden, MD
Overview of Dr. Christie Gooden, MD
Dr. Christie Gooden, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Tulane University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Gooden's Office Locations
North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic7777 Forest Ln Ste 446, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 634-3293
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit.... dr gooden and her staff are awesome. Caring and knowledgeable... thank you so much
About Dr. Christie Gooden, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center
- University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center
- Tulane University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Gooden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gooden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gooden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gooden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gooden.
