Dr. Christie Green, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Green works at Nephrology Associates - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in McMinnville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.