Dr. Christie Matter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Matter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christie Matter, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio.
Dr. Matter works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Dermatology Plano5805 Coit Rd Ste 203, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 769-8180Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matter?
I have been her patient for a quarter century, very qualified and knowledgeable, very caring.
About Dr. Christie Matter, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1598745465
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Kaohsiung Medical University
- The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
- University of North Texas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matter works at
Dr. Matter has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
462 patients have reviewed Dr. Matter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.