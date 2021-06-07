Dr. Christie Mileur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mileur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Mileur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christie Mileur, MD
Dr. Christie Mileur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Mileur works at
Dr. Mileur's Office Locations
Austin OB/GYN Associates2911 Medical Arts St Ste 3, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5256
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous OBGYN! Probably one of the best doctors I have ever had. She has a great bedside manner, answers all questions thoroughly, and you never feel like your visit with her is rushed. She really cares for her patients and it shows, you cannot say that for a lot of doctors these days unfortunately.
About Dr. Christie Mileur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1811257801
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- University of Texas at Houston
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mileur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mileur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mileur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mileur has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mileur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mileur speaks Spanish and Turkish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mileur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mileur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mileur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mileur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.