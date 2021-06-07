Overview of Dr. Christie Mileur, MD

Dr. Christie Mileur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Mileur works at Austin OB/GYN Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.