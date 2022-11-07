Dr. Christie Mina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Mina, MD
Overview of Dr. Christie Mina, MD
Dr. Christie Mina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Mina's Office Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 1200L, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9150Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mina is an outstanding doctor. She performed surgery on my back and solved my pain issue. She is very caring and listens carefully to your concerns. I am so appreciative for all she did for me.
About Dr. Christie Mina, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mina has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.