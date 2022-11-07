Overview of Dr. Christie Mina, MD

Dr. Christie Mina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Mina works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - Pelham in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

