Overview of Dr. Christie Morse, MD

Dr. Christie Morse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.



Dr. Morse works at Concord Eye Center in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.