Overview

Dr. Christie Mousaw, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mousaw works at Internal Medicine Associates of Hazleton, Inc in Glen Mills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.