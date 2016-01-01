Dr. Christie Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Porter, DO
Dr. Christie Porter, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bluffdale, UT.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
South Valley Women's Health Care
13825 S Redwood Rd Ste 200, Bluffdale, UT 84065
(385) 284-7070
Monday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Christie Porter, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1831504992
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.