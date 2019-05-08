Dr. Christie Regula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Regula, MD
Overview
Dr. Christie Regula, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
Vujevich Dermatology Associates PC100 N Wren Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She was extremely professional, polite and gentle and explained everything my surgery entailed. I experienced no pain or discomfort
About Dr. Christie Regula, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Duke University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
