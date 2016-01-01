Overview of Dr. Christie Thomas, MD

Dr. Christie Thomas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Low Back Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.