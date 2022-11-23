Dr. Christie Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Thomas, MD
Dr. Christie Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine.
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Miami Office11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- UnitedHealthCare
Best doctor i ever had. Takes the time, super kind and knowledgeable. Fast response online as well..i highly recommend dr christi thomas!!
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225424302
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Vallejo, Ca
- University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.