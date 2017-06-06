Dr. Christienne Coates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christienne Coates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT.
Associated Internists90 Grove St Ste 105, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 894-9700
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My Pcp recommended me to Dr. Coates for a possible detached retina It was late in the day and Dr C was out of office on her way home but made a quick u turn and told me to meet her at her office in 20 minutes She went the extra mile to help me Thankfully Turned out to be a much less serious eye condition She was very helpful and pleasant and very thorough and answered all of my questions
- Ophthalmology
- English
Dr. Coates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
