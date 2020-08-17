Overview of Dr. Christin Harless, MD

Dr. Christin Harless, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Harless works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.