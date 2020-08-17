Dr. Christin Harless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christin Harless, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christin Harless, MD
Dr. Christin Harless, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Harless works at
Dr. Harless' Office Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-4685Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harless completes my DIEP flap procedure for breast reconstruction. She is considerate, keeps you informed and creates beautiful work. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Christin Harless, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harless has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harless accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harless has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harless on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.