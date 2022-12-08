Dr. Christin Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christin Richardson, MD
Dr. Christin Richardson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
1
Capital Area Obgyn Associates4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 308, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 781-8025
2
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 781-7450
3
Capital Area Obgyn1110 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 467-2249
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am thankful to have Dr. Richardson as a part of my long term health care team. Our yearly check-ins feel thorough. She is kind and interested in any concerns I may have at the time. Highly recommend her! She has been caring for me for over a decade!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1720038136
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.