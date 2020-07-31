See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Warminster, PA
Dr. Christina Abraham, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Warminster, PA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Dr. Christina Abraham, MD

Dr. Christina Abraham, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Abraham works at Abington Rehabilitation Associates in Warminster, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abraham's Office Locations

    Abington Rehabilitation Associates
    205 Newtown Rd Ste 104, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Abington Rehabilitation Associates
    2510 Maryland Rd Ste 150, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Abraham's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Abraham

    About Dr. Christina Abraham, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1053514794
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester Medical Center - Thompson Hospital
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

