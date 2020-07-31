Overview of Dr. Christina Abraham, MD

Dr. Christina Abraham, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Abington Rehabilitation Associates in Warminster, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.