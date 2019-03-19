Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christina Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Adams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Adams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic2205 Vista Way # 340, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5860
-
2
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5110Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
I had moved to the San Diego area, but was still traveling to visit my prior cardiologist when he discovered atrial fibrillation. He told me I needed to find a cardiologist closer to where I live. Dr. Adams tried to correct the problem, but I ended up having to have a procedure with a doctor who did an ablation. She continues to monitor my heart through an implanted monitor and annual visits. Very happy with her.
About Dr. Christina Adams, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023164605
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.