Overview of Dr. Christina Armanious, DO

Dr. Christina Armanious, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Armanious works at Latrobe Area Hospital in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.