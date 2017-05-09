Overview of Dr. Christina Baselga, MD

Dr. Christina Baselga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Baselga works at Inova VIP 360 in Arlington, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.