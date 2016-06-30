Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Blevins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Blevins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Blevins' Office Locations
- 1 37637 5 Mile Rd Pmb 370, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-2898
IPC Healthcare36123 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 464-0887
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blevins is a wonderful Dr. she spends time with you and listens to what you have to say about your health. Dr. Blevins works with you to determine what the best care is for your body.
About Dr. Christina Blevins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104146471
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blevins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.
