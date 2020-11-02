Dr. Christina Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Braun, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Braun, MD
Dr. Christina Braun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Harvard School of Public Health and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Braun's Office Locations
Advanced Eye Care Inc.8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 103, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I disagree STRONGLY with the negative review that Dr. Braun is "pushing surgery." I've seen her for years and find her warm, concerned, and highly competent. Perhaps the reviewer didn't like the truth she was told.
About Dr. Christina Braun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1366419913
Education & Certifications
- Meei-Harvard Univ
- University of Virginia
- Georgetown University
- Harvard School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braun has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Ocular Hypertension and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.