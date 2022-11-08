Dr. Christina Bright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Bright, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Summit Medical Group Oregon â€“ BMC865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-2811
Bend Memorial Clinic PC815 SW Bond St Ste 100, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- Harney District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
Dr. Bright, is wonderful! Very pleasant, personal, and very professional! I just wish she could see me for everything!
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063684934
- University of Colorado
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
