Dr. Christina Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates1600 Horizon Dr Ste 105, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
-
2
Gastrointestinal Associates1095 Rydal Rd Ste 100, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was very attentive, patiently listened to all I had to say. Weighed the options with me and explained the differences. She was aware of something that I had never heard before and we started with that process first. I appreciated her candor in going over the options.
About Dr. Christina Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366769895
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- University of Missouri-Kansas City, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Enteritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.