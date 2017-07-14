Overview

Dr. Christina Jones, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jones works at Encompass Medical Group in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.