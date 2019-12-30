Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Bruno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Bruno, MD
Dr. Christina Bruno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Bruno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
-
2
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
-
3
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruno?
I received a very thorough review of my Eyes.Dr. Bruno was very professional
About Dr. Christina Bruno, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760490486
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburg
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- grove city college of PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruno speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.