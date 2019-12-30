Overview of Dr. Christina Bruno, MD

Dr. Christina Bruno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Bruno works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.