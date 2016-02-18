Overview of Dr. Christina Bui, MD

Dr. Christina Bui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Bui works at Eye Associates of South Texas in Seguin, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX, San Antonio, TX and Gonzales, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.