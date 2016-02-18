See All Ophthalmologists in Seguin, TX
Dr. Christina Bui, MD

Ophthalmology
2.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christina Bui, MD

Dr. Christina Bui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Bui works at Eye Associates of South Texas in Seguin, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX, San Antonio, TX and Gonzales, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor's Clinic Laboratory
    908 E COURT ST, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  2. 2
    Eye Associates of South Texas
    1551 N Walnut Ave Ste 25, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 627-7327
  3. 3
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Medical Center
    10935 Wurzbach Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-3937
  4. 4
    Gonzales Healthcare Systems
    1110 N Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales, TX 78629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 672-7581
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Bui, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1659558617
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

