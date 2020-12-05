Dr. Christina Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Carpenter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Carpenter, MD
Dr. Christina Carpenter, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carpenter is amazing. She was extremely reassuring, and while we luckily do not need surgery at this time, I will absolutely return to her if we have any future concerns. I would confidently recommend her to family and friends as well.
About Dr. Christina Carpenter, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
