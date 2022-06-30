Dr. Christina Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Carter, MD
Dr. Christina Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology14405 Arbor Green Trl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 262-0055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology5880 Rand Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 262-0055Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pm
Gyn1921 Waldemere St Ste 307, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8565Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carter is everything you'd want in a Gynecologist-absolutley wonderful! I was referred to her by my primary for a potentially worrisome issue that needed to be taken care of. She is so professional, kind, compassionate, very personable and extremely knowledgable. She focussed on the issue at hand, encouraged me to express concerns/questions and took the time to explain things thoroughly alleviating any concerns. Seldom have I found doctors I wanted to take the time to write rave reviews for but she is one of them!
About Dr. Christina Carter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
