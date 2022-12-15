Overview

Dr. Christina Cellini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cellini works at Urmc Colorectal Physiology Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colectomy and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.