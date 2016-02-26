Overview

Dr. Christina Chan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Chan works at Orangeburg Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.