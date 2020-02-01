Overview of Dr. Christina Choe, MD

Dr. Christina Choe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Choe works at Carolina Ophthalmology PA in Hendersonville, NC with other offices in Columbus, NC and Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eyelid Disorders and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.