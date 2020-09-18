Overview

Dr. Christina Chovanes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chovanes works at Capital Health Primary Care in Yardley, PA with other offices in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.