Dr. Christina Chrisman, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christina Chrisman, MD

Dr. Christina Chrisman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Chrisman works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Chrisman's Office Locations

    Banner-university Super Specialists LLC
    755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominant Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease With Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Becker Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 4E Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy - Sensorineural Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inclusion Body Myositis Chevron Icon
Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myotonic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pompe Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Great doctor
    — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Chrisman, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578832309
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Chrisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chrisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chrisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chrisman works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Chrisman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrisman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrisman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

