Dr. Christina Clarke, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christina Clarke, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Dr. Clarke works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7701 Greenbelt Rd Ste 504, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 345-7375
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Michael Silverman in Chicago, IL — Nov 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Clarke, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972947059
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

    Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

