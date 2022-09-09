Overview of Dr. Christina Collins, MD

Dr. Christina Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Christina Collins MD in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.