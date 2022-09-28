Dr. Christina Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Corey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Corey, MD
Dr. Christina Corey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Corey's Office Locations
East Bay Head & Neck Surgery2316 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 845-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So warm and friendly! Listened well, knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Christina Corey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corey has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Corey speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Corey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corey.
