Overview

Dr. Christina Covelli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Covelli works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.