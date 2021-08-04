Dr. Christina Covelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Covelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Covelli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Covelli works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Waterman3345 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-2192Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Vista Del Sol Adult and Geriatric Medical Associates3330 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-2192
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was under a different doctor for 8 years and changed to dr Corelli, after just a month I had surgery and was made well. Finally a doctor who would listen and has made a huge difference to my life I am no longer so sick and am well again after 8 years. The best doctor ever she listens and cares
About Dr. Christina Covelli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972680106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Univeristy of Alabma-Birmingham
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Gastroenterology
