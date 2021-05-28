Dr. Christina Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Cox, MD
Dr. Christina Cox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
OBGYN Specialists, LLP380 Hospital Dr Ste 100 Bldg A, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 743-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her for my annual visit. She was very nice and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Christina Cox, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396002572
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.