Overview of Dr. Christina De Santos, MD

Dr. Christina De Santos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. De Santos works at Life Steps OBGYN in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.