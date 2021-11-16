Dr. Christina De Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina De Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina De Santos, MD
Dr. Christina De Santos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. De Santos works at
Dr. De Santos' Office Locations
Life Steps OBGYN1700 N Oregon St Ste 570, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7613
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr De Santos is great always answers my questions and makes me feel comfortable and the staff is also friendly and helpful
About Dr. Christina De Santos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1023016326
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Santos has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Santos speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. De Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.