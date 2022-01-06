Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Devine, MD
Dr. Christina Devine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Devine's Office Locations
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2977
- 2 325 Distel Cir, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 853-2977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Was assigned to Dr. Devine for my annual health maintence exam as my usual doctor was unavailable for my time frame. Dr. Devine was courteous, patient, and answered all the questions I had that day. She even helped resolve an ear issue I had for years and had never gotten a good answer for preiously. Even after my appointment, she continued to update me with the results of my bloodowork as soon as they came in . What else can I say, she was very pleasant to talk to and I will very likely switch to her as my primary care provider.
About Dr. Christina Devine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1124292594
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
